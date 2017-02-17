Mick Jagger: Autobiography Rejected For Lack Of Sex & Drugs

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman aren’t the only members of The Rolling Stones who’ve written autobiographies. Mick Jagger did, too. But he won’t publish it.

Writer and publisher John Blake tells The Spectator that he has the 75,000-word manuscript in a “secret hiding place.”

Jagger was paid over a million-pounds to tell his story, but returned the advance in the early ’80s when it was rejected for being “light on sex and drugs.” But Blake says it’s a “little masterpiece,” adding that it’s “a perfectly preserved time capsule written when the Stones had produced all their greatest music but still burned with the passion and fire of youth and idealism.”

While the book reportedly gives “extraordinary insight” into his world, Blake says Jagger found it difficult to write because “all the years of drugs and debauchery had addled his brain so badly that he could not remember anything.”

Blake has tried to get Jagger to change his mind, but Stones manager Joyce Smyth says, “The answer is always the same: He cannot, because it isn’t his and he accepts this. Readers will be able to form a view as regards the matters to which John Blake refers when Sir Mick’s autobiography appears, should he choose to write it.”

So until then, we’ll just have to believe what Keith wrote in his book, Life, that Mick’s junk is small, which upset the singer.