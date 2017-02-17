REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre this July

By: Jon Corrigan

REO Speedwagon are teaming up with STYX for a 2017 summer tour.

The two groups, with special guest (and former Eagles member) Don Felder, will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 25.

Tickets for this show go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

‘United We Rock’ tour dates:

6/20 – Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

6/21 – Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

6/23 – Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

6/24 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

6/25 – Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/27 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

6/29 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

7/1 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18 – Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/19 – West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/20 – Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

7/22 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheatre

7/23 – Alpharetta, GA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/25 – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/27 – Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Music Center

7/29 – Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/30 – Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

8/11 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/12 – Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Event Center

8/13 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/15 – Gilford, NH, Bank of NH Pavilion

8/16 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 – Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Events Center (Styx / REO only)

8/19 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

8/20 – Bangor, ME, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/22 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center