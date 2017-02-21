Alex Trebek Reading Rap Lyrics on ‘Jeopardy!’ is Oddly Satisfying

By: Jon Corrigan

Alex Trebek is truly a gem.

Whether the 76-year-old Jeopardy! host is calling contestants “losers ” for their taste in music (remember that?) or, in this case, spitting rap lyrics, the 37-year-veteran can do it all.

But let’s circle back to the rapping.

For a category titled “Let’s Rap, Kids!,” Trebek rapped (well, read) the lyrics to songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Desiigner and Kanye West.

When the contestants finally exhausted the category, Trebek quipped, “I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it but I was getting into it.”