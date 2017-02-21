Company With No Boss

By: Beau Daniels

Would you prefer that your workplace not have a boss? Some might think this could cause problems, especially getting things done before deadlines. A software company eliminated having a CEO and employees like the results, “We said, ‘what if we had nobody as our next CEO what would that look like?’ And then we went through an exercise and listed down the things that the CEO does.” Turns out much of the work done by the head boss was actually shared by others.

Also not having a boss opens up more opinions and creativity, “At least you did the thing that was right in the moment and then we can have a discussion about it. You can explain why it is that you thought this was a good way, and actually you might get everybody else to think the same way.” One of the drawbacks is workers are more responsible for things that go wrong, when otherwise a CEO would take on that responsibility themselves. Check out more results here.

