Hair Dye That Changes Color Based On Body Heat

February 21, 2017 4:23 PM By Beau Daniels
This makes me think of the mood ring from way back in the day that changed colors triggered by body temperature. Now a company has released a product that changes hair color, “When the temperature drops or rises, the carbon-based molecules at the core of the FIRE dye undergo a reversible reaction. Above a certain temperature change, one of the molecules in the carbon bond is more stable than the other, and so a reaction produces a molecule with a slightly different absorption of light, thus creating a different color.”

Creator Lauren Bowker, who is a fashion designer and chemist was inspire by a scene in the movie “Craft,” that showed studio effects of hair changing colors just by running a hand thru the locks, “It was in that moment that the penny kind of dropped. I was like, ‘We could do that.'” If this is for you Oddity Central has more info.

