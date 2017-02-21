Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Pens Heartfelt Message for Late Father’s 50th Birthday

February 21, 2017

This year will mark 23 years since Kurt Cobain tragically committed suicide in his Seattle home at age 27.

Yesterday, on what would have been the Nirvana frontman’s 50th birthday, he was remembered by his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old took to Instagram and penned her late father a touching message, thanking him for the greatest gift of all.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” the post read.”You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

She added the caption, “February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

 

 

