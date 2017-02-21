Paul McCartney & Ringo Recorded Together Over The Weekend Again

On Sunday (February 19th), Ringo Starr tweeted photos of both Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh at his home studio in L.A. during sessions for his upcoming album. Ringo posted an open message to his former Beatles bandmate saying, “Thanks for coming over and playing great bass. I love you man. Peace and love.

“ “Macca” and Walsh — who also happens to be Ringo’s brother-in-law — are part of the slowly growing list of collaborators included on the still-untitled set, which also has tracks featuring such heavyweights as Peter Frampton, the Eagles‘ Timothy B. Schmit, the Heartbreakers‘ Benmont Tench, longtime Eric Clapton bassist Nathan East, Mr. Mister‘s Richard Page, and Brian Wilson‘s Smile album collaborator, Van Dyke Parks.

