‘The Partridge Family’ Actor David Cassidy is Suffering from Dementia

By Jon Corrigan

David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Douglas Partridge on The Partridge Family, has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 66-year-old actor revealed to People magazine that he’s battling the memory-loss disease, which has plagued his family for several generations.

Cassidy’s revelation comes just a few days after he struggled through a performance in Agoura Hills, Calif., where he forgot the lyrics to several of his songs.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy said, referencing how he witnessed both his grandfather and mother suffer through dementia.

“In the end, the only way I knew [my mother] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room,” he explained. “I feared I would end up that way.”

However, Cassidy remains positive, seeking to live his life to the fullest.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he revealed. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

For more, visits People magazine.