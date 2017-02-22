104.3 WOMC Wants To Send You On A Trip To Universal Orlando Resort™!

February 22, 2017 12:06 PM

universal main 3 104.3 WOMC Wants To Send You On A Trip To Universal Orlando Resort™!

Listen every morning to Bobby & Stacey on 104.3 WOMC and check our Facebook page for the daily password. When you hear the cue to call, start dialing!

You could win a 3-night trip for two to experience it all for yourself, including:

  • Round trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida, provided by VISIT FLORIDA
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations on-site at the all new Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
  • Admission to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (Opening May 25, 2017)
  • Tickets to Blue Man Group

With Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™, it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort.

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com!

visit florida 104.3 WOMC Wants To Send You On A Trip To Universal Orlando Resort™!

Learn more about Visit Florida HERE.

Volcano Bay Images shown are conceptual representations, details are subject to change. © 2017 MARVEL. TM & © 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Sapphire Falls Resort © 2017 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.
The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.

Listen Live