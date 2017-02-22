Best Place To Escape And Relax In Michigan

February 22, 2017 5:29 PM By Beau Daniels
We all talk about needing a relaxing, quite, escape vacation, but often wind up in a place with scenery that is also packed and somewhat stressful. Selected by Only In Your State, Suttons Bay is being recognized as “The Most Peaceful Town In All of Michigan.”

With a population of less than 1000, Suttons Bay offers beautiful sunrises and water views.

And a nice moon view from a winery.

Great restaurants and quaint coffee shops are available. See more of Suttons Bay here, peace be with you.

