Best Place To Escape And Relax In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

We all talk about needing a relaxing, quite, escape vacation, but often wind up in a place with scenery that is also packed and somewhat stressful. Selected by Only In Your State, Suttons Bay is being recognized as “The Most Peaceful Town In All of Michigan.”

With a population of less than 1000, Suttons Bay offers beautiful sunrises and water views.

Michigan's picture of the day: Good morning from Suttons Bay!

📷: Laura L. pic.twitter.com/yBarAWbdE8 — AARP Michigan (@AARPMichigan) January 17, 2017

And a nice moon view from a winery.

Great restaurants and quaint coffee shops are available. See more of Suttons Bay here, peace be with you.

