‘Is Genesis History?’ Coming to Select Theaters in Detroit on Feb. 23

By: Bobby Mitchell

Whenever a discussion on the origins of life comes up, often it becomes “US vs THEM,” but Dr. Del Tackett hosts a new film in select Detroit theaters (Feb. 23) that asks, “Is Genesis History?”

“Basically, I have been travelling around a couple of years, meeting scientists in the field, “ Dr. Tackett told me, “looking at the evidence…that supports a historical reading of Genesis. For example, we look at the soft dinosaur tissue at the lab in Arizona. I had a chance to hold that, look at it in the microscope.” Evidence for a global flood is explored in the film, too. “I have long supposed that because we have these stories of global floods in virtually every people group, that if there hadn’t been a story in the Bible about a global flood that scientists would suppose there was one.”

My complete conversation with Dr. Del Tackett is below.

Find theaters and showtimes here: http://isgenesishistory.com/