Smart Socks That Communicate [VIDEO]

February 22, 2017 4:09 PM By Beau Daniels
There are smart phones, smart cams, smart almost everything. For those who are dumb at organizing their socks check out “Smarter Socks.” Containing a Radio-frequency identification chips, the high tech socks help owners know which socks match. I guess this is a time saving product.

The manufacture BlackSocks, has an app that communicates with the socks. The socks are made with Peruvian Pima cotton and are available at a decent price considering the technology, the price is around $190 for 10 pair. More here.

