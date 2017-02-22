Win Tickets to See Carlos Santana at Freedom Hill this August!

By: Steve Kostan

One of the longtime TRUE guitar greats, Carlos Santana is coming back. This year he’s at FREEDOM HILL! His career was just getting off the ground when he landed a spot at Woodstock. He just didn’t play Woodstock, he was one of the mvps of the festival and made one of the biggest “bangs” on the highlight reel. The Woodstock movie. Following that gig, he was bad, he was nationwide. A funny little side note, and story told before. Carlos was scheduled to go on later but he had about 11 or 12 hours to kill and chill. He, in his infinite 60’s wisdom,thought he could drop acid and come down sufficiently to play. About an hour later someone told him the schedule was toast, some bands were late, and “you need to go on in about an hour.” He was peaking when it was show time. He said he just kept saying to himself, “Stay in key and keep time” over and over again. Man did it work. Not recommended for, well… ANYONE! His mixture of Latin rhythms, blues rock licks, and a big dose of jazz, not only worked for Santana, but it paved the way for many other guitarist to explore paths beyond the norm. Feel it, play it, and E-x-p-a-n-d. A great Santana memory for me was at Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti mid 70’s. Following Frampton and Skynyrd, Carlos played with a thunderstorm rolling in. The lighting was behind the stage yet totally visible as his soaring song “Europa” reached it’s crescendo (Insert time period adjective…Far Out, Whoa, Wow, silence, Totally or “Whew!”)

SANTANA is at Freedom Hill Aug. 9th.