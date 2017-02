Alan Colmes, the longtime radio and Fox News host, has died after a brief illness. He was 66.

From 1996 to 2009, the liberal political commentator co-hosted the nightly Fox News debate show Hannity & Colmes with Sean Hannity who remembered Colmes today as “one of the nicest, kindest, and most generous people.” Colmes is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Crowley, who is the sister of Fox News contributor Monica Crowley. (Fox News)