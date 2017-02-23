Freckles Tattooed On Face Is The New Trend

By: Beau Daniels

Permanent tattoos have been a beauty trend for a while especially those used to enhance the eyes. It seems eventually everything that is thought to be out of style and not attractive, becomes another beauty trend. Tattooed freckles is now the new trend.

Called Freckling, the technique was started by Gabrielle Rainbow, who was inspired by a friend who loved the freckle face look and was drawing them on her face, “Before tattooing her, I experimented on myself. I really don’t recommend tattooing your own face, but once I saw that it worked, and I liked the effect, I decided to do hers.” Rainbow explains with more detail, “Over the course of one to two months, the color will soften dramatically and look more natural. They will fade naturally with time, and if you wish to keep them, you can always get the color boosted whenever you like.”

So if you don’t have freckles but desire the Frecking, take a look here.

