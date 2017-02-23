People Can Now Dance Near A Church

By: Beau Daniels

You might want to check your local laws before dancing near a church. UPI reports about a 40 year old law that banned dancing 500 feet from a church. Joni Insabella had planned a dance at her business, “We can’t dance down here, we’re too close to the church. We wanted just a good, clean, fun event. As I said, we know we’re in the Bible Belt. We weren’t having alcohol or anything. We just wanted it to be fun for the community, and the church does not care. They are our frequent shoppers over here. Church people come over all the time. They weren’t the ones that had the problem.”

After reaction from the locals, the ordinance was changed. So be careful where you dance, “We can’t even imagine. We can’t imagine. The only thing I can think of is there’s probably very few towns left in the U.S. that have an ordinance like this.”

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter