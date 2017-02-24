Autorama Coming to Cobo Center this Weekend!

By: Steve Kostan

AUTORAMA, the celebration of American iron, muscle, and creativity returns to Cobo this weekend. While I always like the Auto SHOW for it’s practicality in the real world, AutoRama goes into different territory. It becomes Auto-Art. It’s fun to see the different interpretations and imagination that goes into each creation. It tickles the same part of the brain that appreciates electric guitars, art, etc. There have been some greats in the past. Chuck Barris tops my list. BUT it ain’t dead yet. COUNTING CAR’s Danny “the Count” Koker and his band ‘COUNT’S 77’ rocks out Saturday at 5:00pm. Count’s 77 is a guitar heavy unit that kicks out 70’s and 70’s style great guitar classics that really rock out. Those songs were made to be rocked with authority and LIVE. Great set list and band. Right in my wheelhouse… oh yeah, Danny does really cool cars too!

Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars, and Dukes of Hazard stars and cars too.

65th Annual Meguiar’s AutoRama happening now. Hey Daytona 500 too. Have a good weekend!-