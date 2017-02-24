George Harrison: Happy Birthday Box Set

Today (Friday) would have been George Harrison‘s 74th birthday and his estate has a gift for you – a new box set.

The Vinyl Collection contains the 13 albums he released between 1968 and 2002, along with two 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set on You,” and an extended edition of his 1980 book, I Me Mine, which now covers his entire career.

All the discs were remastered from the original analog master tapes, and each one will be available separately, with All Things Must Pass as a limited-edition title.

If you don’t have a turntable, fear not. Also available is the George Harrison Essential 3 turntable, which is limited to 2,500 units worldwide.