‘Biggest Loser’ Host Bob Harper Suffers Heart Attack

February 27, 2017 1:56 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Bob Harper, host of The Biggest Loser, suffered a heart attack earlier this month that left him unconscious for two days.

According to TMZ, Harper reportedly collapsed two weeks ago while working out in a New York City gym. A doctor that happened to be working out was able to administer CPR, using a defibrillator to keep the 51-year-old alive.

The fitness guru woke up two days later and remained in the hospital for an additional six days. Though Harper is based in Los Angeles, he is still in NYC as doctors have not cleared him to fly.

If you’re wondering how someone so healthy could suffer a heart attack, Harper tells TMZ it’s genetics. The host’s mother passed away from a heart attack.

