Guy Stabs Himself To Get Out Of Work

February 27, 2017 3:41 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

What’s the most unusual way you got out of work? Feeling the need to have an excuse that looked real, a 54-year-old stabbed himself in the hip, “I didn’t want to go to work so I did it. If I got hurt I thought I would not have to go to work.”

The police were involved because of the need for a report. The questing was so intense the self inflicted victim gave in and exposed himself. Check out more behind the story from Oddity Central.

