It’s Really Already Been a Year Since The Who Played at Joe Louis Arena?

By: Steve Kostan

Wow, does time fly these days! Feb. 27th 2016 marked the WHO @ the Joe Louis Arena. One year already? We got lucky because that was a rescheduled date and was the 1st concert of their, “Let’s hit the cities that were postponed” tour. SO…we got a fully rested and chomping at the bit Roger Daltry. Roger always sang hard so there’s naturally wear on the pipes as the tour continues. Not Feb 27, 2016. He was all over his vocals, with authority. I even remember Roger wincing just a tad after the big and very successful “YEEEEAAAAAH!” scream towards the end of “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. I wonder how it sounded the next show. I know you’ve heard many times about bands LOVIN Detroit and for the most part it’s very true. With the WHO, it’s mega true! The 1st time I interviewed Roger, he said the blue collar connection was real and there from day one. Plus Pete and Roger talked about the Grande days and saluted Russ Gibb at the Joe. He went on to say the the WHO did their first concert in America in Ann Arbor. He said they had done a TV show in NYC just prior, but this was the WHO’s first actual concert. The last one, Feb 27th, 2016, not too shabby either. Anytime you want to return guys