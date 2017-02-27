Jack White’s Third Man Records: Vinyl Pressing Begins

Jack White gave Detroit’s 7 Action News an early tour of his new Third Man Records vinyl pressing plant before its grand opening to the public on Saturday (February 25th), telling the station, “The dream was to be able to have a plant that people could see records being pressed and you could buy those records immediately, which doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. Trying to make things that have never existed before is sort of our goal at Third Man all the time.”

White called the pressing plant a “natural continuation” of what his company started when it opened its second Third Man retail store — following the original location in Nashville — in White’s hometown of Detroit in November 2015.

Both the store and the plant are located in the Cass Corridor, once known for drugs and prostitution but now being revived with new stores and restaurants. The neighborhood is also where White’s former band, the White Stripes , performed for the first time in 1997.

White decided to open the plant as a way to both help the Detroit economy and provide relief to the vinyl pressing industry, which has been backlogged with the increasing popularity of vinyl over the past few years.

The facility is the first new vinyl record pressing plant in Detroit since Archer Record Pressing opened back in 1965. The plant’s eight new German-made pressing machines are the first newly-built devices of their kind in 35 years.