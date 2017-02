By: Jon Corrigan

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have postponed their upcoming 2017 show at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The show, originally scheduled for April 11, has been pushed to, most likely, this summer. A new date will be announced soon. All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored.

Richie shared the news on Facebook, citing age and recent knee procedure as reason for the postponement.