Oscar Mix Up: Moonlight Wins Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were the last presenters of the evening but announced the wrong Best Picture winner in an Oscar first.
Beatty looked seriously confused when he opened the envelope, paused for a moment, then finally handed it to Dunaway who read the name of the film, La La Land.
But after the producers of that film had delivered their heartfelt acceptance speeches, a producer in a headset wandered onto the stage and literally took the Oscars out of the supposed winners’ hands.
Turns out Beatty had been handed a duplicate envelope for Best Actress and Moonlight was the real winner of Best Picture.
Host Jimmy Kimmel joked “Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this.”
WINNERS LIST
- ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: Suicide Squad
- COSTUME DESIGN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: O.J.: Made In America
- SOUND EDITING: Arrival
- SOUND MIXING: Hacksaw Ridge
- ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Viola Davis (Fences)
- FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: The Salesman (Iran)
- SHORT FILM (ANIMATED): Piper
- ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: Zootopia
- PRODUCTION DESIGN: La La Land
- VISUAL EFFECTS: The Jungle Book
- FILM EDITING: Hacksaw Ridge
- DOCUMENTARY SHORT: The White Helmets
- LIVE ACTION SHORT: Sing
- CINEMATOGRAPHY: La La Land
- MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE): La La Land
- ORIGINAL SONG: “City of Stars” from La La Land
- WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY): Manchester by the Sea
- WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY): Moonlight
- BEST DIRECTOR: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Emma Stone (La La Land)
- BEST PICTURE: Moonlight
Source: The Daily Beast, Premier