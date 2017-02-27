Women Sweat As Much As Men

February 27, 2017
Well I guess its is now somewhat official, women sweat as much as men. Daily Mail posted research from the University of Wollongong in Australia, “Gender has long been thought to influence sweating and skin blood flow during heat stress. We found that these heat loss responses are, in fact, gender independent during exercise in conditions where the body can successfully regulate its temperature.”

It had been assumed by many that women don’t perspire as much as men, the only difference is men sweat all over and women do not. But based on body size the genders are equal in the amount of perspiration that leaves the body. More details here.

