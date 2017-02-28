What Should The Official State Food Of Michigan Be? [POLL]

February 28, 2017 4:25 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beau Poll, Official Food Of Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

After checking out a story about an effort to change the state food of Texas to tacos, I became curious what the official state food of Michigan was. According to this list nothing. Some might think it should be apple or cherry, but those are fruit’s.

We could go with cherry pie or apple pie. But what about coneys? Here is a list of food suggested by my listeners in the Beau Poll below. Please vote below.

