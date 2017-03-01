Get The “Beau Codes” Here To Win

By: Beau Daniels

This afternoon I have a bunch of giveaways including tickets for the Red Wings, Styx/REO, Four Tops, and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

Today all on-air winning in the afternoon between 3-7p will need the “Beau Codes” below to win when calling into the station at 313 298-1043.

Be caller 10 when solicited and give the below codes to win tickets.

Red Wings 3-1-1

Styx/REO 7-2-5

Four Tops 3-1-7

Jim Gaffigan 7-2-1

Again listen 3-7p for the time to call. Good Luck!

