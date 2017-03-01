Get The “Beau Codes” Here To Win

March 1, 2017 2:06 PM By Beau Daniels
This afternoon I have a bunch of giveaways including tickets for the Red Wings, Styx/REO, Four Tops, and comedian Jim Gaffigan.
Today all on-air winning in the afternoon between 3-7p will need the “Beau Codes” below to win when calling into the station at 313 298-1043.

Be caller 10 when solicited and give the below codes to win tickets.
Red Wings 3-1-1
Styx/REO 7-2-5
Four Tops 3-1-7
Jim Gaffigan 7-2-1

Again listen 3-7p for the time to call. Good Luck!

