Internet Suggests Hilarious Names for Seven New Planets

NASA announced that they have identified seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, about 40 light years away. Then they tweeted:
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets?
TRAPPIST-1b
TRAPPIST-1c
TRAPPIST-1d
TRAPPIST-1e
TRAPPIST-1f
TRAPPIST-1g
TRAPPIST-1h
As you can guess, #7NamesFor7NewPlanets began to trend. And some of the suggestions were hilarious.
This one
That one
The other one
No, that one
More to the left
To my left
Oh, forget it
STARK
LANNISTER
BARATHEON
TARGARYEN
TULLY
GREYJOY
TYRELL
Tom Riddle’s Diary
Marvolo’s Ring
Slytherin’s Locket
Hufflepuff’s Cup
Ravenclaw’s Diadem
Nagini
Harry Potter
Pluto
Long Live Pluto
Pluto Forever
We Love Pluto
Screw You For Killing Pluto
Planet of the Keks
Pluto
And then this list of “names” —
what
if
their
people
already
named
them
Of course we had to come up with our own list:
Beatles
Stones
Seger
Aerosmith
Cheap Trick
The Who
Bobby & Stacey
Source: Premier Prep, The Independent