Internet Suggests Hilarious Names for Seven New Planets

NASA announced that they have identified seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, about 40 light years away. Then they tweeted:

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets?

TRAPPIST-1b

TRAPPIST-1c

TRAPPIST-1d

TRAPPIST-1e

TRAPPIST-1f

TRAPPIST-1g

TRAPPIST-1h

As you can guess, #7NamesFor7NewPlanets began to trend. And some of the suggestions were hilarious.

This one

That one

The other one

No, that one

More to the left

To my left

Oh, forget it

STARK

LANNISTER

BARATHEON

TARGARYEN

TULLY

GREYJOY

TYRELL

Tom Riddle’s Diary

Marvolo’s Ring

Slytherin’s Locket

Hufflepuff’s Cup

Ravenclaw’s Diadem

Nagini

Harry Potter

Pluto

Long Live Pluto

Pluto Forever

We Love Pluto

Screw You For Killing Pluto

Planet of the Keks

Pluto

And then this list of “names” —

what

if

their

people

already

named

them

Of course we had to come up with our own list:

Beatles

Stones

Seger

Aerosmith

Cheap Trick

The Who

Bobby & Stacey

Source: Premier Prep, The Independent