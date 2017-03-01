Retro Futura Tour Includes 80’s Alt Rock Heros

By Radio.com Staff

The English Beat have announced that they will be joining Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, Paul Young, Modern English, and Katrina of Katrina and the Waves (with Annabella of Bow Wow Wow filling in for Paul Young on a handful of dates) for the Retro Futura Tour.

Originally breaking up in the late 80s, frontman Dave Wakeling formed General Public who continued their mainstream takeover with massive international singles like “Tenderness”, “Never You Done That”, “Hot You’re Cool” and a cover of Staple Singers’ “I’ll Take You There.”

Simultaneously, English Beat is working on their first album of new material in over three decades, titled Here We Go Love, scheduled for release later this year.

Ticket on-sale date has not yet been announced. Additional info available on the tour’s official site.

Retro Futura Tour Dates

7/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

7/19 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair

7/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Theater

7/21 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

7/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown LV Events Center

7/24 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

7/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park*

7/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amp.*

7/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six*

8/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

8/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

8/03 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

8/04 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook

8/05 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live (Cleveland)

8/06 – Kettering, OH @ The Fraze Pavillion

8/09 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theater

8/10 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

8/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino

8/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

8/13 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

8/14 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater

8/18 – Merrillville, IN @ Star Plaza Theater (Chicago)*

8/19 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena (St. Louis)*

(*signifies no Paul Young. Annabella Lwin of Bow Wow Wow on line-up)