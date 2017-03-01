The Who’s Roger Daltrey is Still Rockin’ at Age 73: Happy Birthday!

It’s another birthday for one of our all time MVP rockers. ROGER DALTREY is 73 today. I know I just talked about the WHO at the JLA earlier this week. I also know you know a lot about the WHO and their love for Detroit etc. So, What can I tell you that’s new?

The WHO were playing the Palace about 9 or 10 years ago. The day of the show, Jennifer, our promotions director asked me if I’d do a “quick” Public Service video with Daltrey for his charity. I had interviewed him a couple of times and met him before, but never anything like this. Plus he was THEE ROGER DALTREY! I was also told “he’s does this a lot, it’ll be quick.” I arrived backstage and proceeded to the designated room. “Roger’s running late.” I then find out instead of a quick informal format, they had many cue cards. Looong cue cards. Roger finally arrived, we said hi and proceeded to hack our way through the looong copy. It wasn’t clicking. I had the chance to look them over while I was waiting, but Roger he seemed a little surprised by the cards and he also thought, like I did, it would be me asking him a couple of questions and he would plug his charity. He came in cold and struggled. Between takes I offered him a tip on breaking it down to one paragraph at a time. He said, “Well that’s easy for you. You’re a professional.” I wish had that clip! After a few more minutes Roger had to get ready to go on, so we would try again AFTER the show. Just great…that changed my whole approach to the “show prep”.(beer) After being ridiculously clear headed after a WHO show, I went backstage and was told “it’s not happening” I asked about getting a copy of the outakes just for my personal archives but I had signed a release and they never materialized.

Thing is, thanks to worrying about doing the video afterwards, I remember very little of the concert despite being stone cold sober! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROGER DALTREY and many more.