Introducing Pam Rossi & WOMC’s New Sunday Morning Show

By: Pam Rossi

Well the suggestions are in and we have a new name for the Sunday morning program here on WOMC. Drum roll, please… SUNDAY MORNING BREW!

I know for many, your Sunday means relaxing, feet up, reading the paper and having that essential cup of Joe. The new title matches the show and all the great music. You’ll hear tunes from a “light” roast to a bold “espresso” and everything in between. From those great tunes you love and cherish as well as some gems I will be digging up from my collection that you may have forgotten about over the years. You are always welcome to suggest a tune as well. For all you music lovers out there welcome to Sunday Morning Brew with me.

Sunday Morning Brew is on 104.3 WOMC from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday