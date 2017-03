By: Jon Corrigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

Gaffigan will perform in Clarkston, MI on Friday, July 21. The presale will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. Use password BACON.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

