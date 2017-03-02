Soon You’ll Be Able to Retire in Margaritaville: For Real!

March 2, 2017 7:40 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Cheeseburger in Paradise, Jimmy Buffett, Margarita, Margaritaville, Retirement, retirement village

A Jimmy Buffett-inspired retirement community is being built – and of course the margaritas and cheeseburgers will be fresh!

Margaritaville recently announced a collaboration with real estate company Minto Communities to develop new active adult communities around the country. The first one, Latitude Margaritaville, is being built in Daytona Beach, Florida. Construction has already started on the 6,900 homes, band shell, fitness facility, indoor lap pool, and spa. Residents will also have shuttle access to a private beachfront club. You must be at least 55 years old to live there.

For more information click HERE for the website.

#LatitudeMargaritaville

 

Source: Coastal Living

 

 

