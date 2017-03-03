Are You Bothered By The Rod Stewart Video? [POLL]

March 3, 2017 5:07 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, ISIS, Rod Stewart

By: Beau Daniels

The video is thought by some to be a reference to I.S.I.S. Rod speaks out in the Ultimate Classic Rock report. “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Let’s get your reaction, take the Beau Poll below.

