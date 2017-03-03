Dogs Save Other Canine From Leopard Attack [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

I always wonder what would happen if my dog got attacked by a mountain lion which have been spotted in our area. The video posted by UPI gives me some hope. It shows a dog attacked by a leopard, and then a couple of dogs come to the rescue of the canine and scare off the assailant.

A local resident describes the incident,”The video clearly shows a dog is first attacked and dragged by the leopard behind vehicles but the dog manages to get out of the leopard’s grip and create a ruckus to alert other dogs in the area. Once other dogs rushed to the spot, the gang forced the leopard to move back into the forest territory.”

I been told when birds are making a bunch of noise, beware. Local dogs where the voice that night, “The dogs were barking so much the residents became suspicious. Upon checking the footage, residents realized a leopard had entered the society premises. This is scary.”

