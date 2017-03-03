This Map Shows Every State’s Favorite Disney Channel Original Movie

March 3, 2017 12:18 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

I’ve been doing this blogging thing for awhile now and I’ve found few things trigger nostalgia for ’90s kids quite like Disney Channel Original Movies.

Those fortunate enough to have grown up in that era have their personal favorites, but have you ever wondered which films resonated geographically across the U.S.?

A map produced by CableTV.com does exactly that – illustrating every state’s favorite original flick.

The clear national favorites were Luck of the Irish (2001) and The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000). While those films were classic in their own right, Michiganders fancy Lindsay Lohan’s 2002 film Get a Clue.

Check out the full map below:

(Credit: CableTV.com)

(Credit: CableTV.com)

More from Jon Corrigan
