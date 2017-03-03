Young Guy Pays For Elderly Lady’s Grocery’s

By: Beau Daniels

Here is your positive vibe for the weekend. An elderly lady was having trouble purchasing grocery’s during check out. Her card kept being denied over and over. Reminding 34 year old Ryan O’Donnell of his grandma he came to her rescue,”I was there in the grocery aisle in the checkout with my kids and I saw the old lady having some troubles with the card. I went around and spoke to the young lady and said, how much is it? And they said, look, it’s like $44 or something and her card kept being declined, due to insufficient funds. I said here is $50, just take it out of that.”

This guy at Wyoming Coles who just went through the register with his two kids paid for this ladies groceries when her card kept declining 👍 pic.twitter.com/pTLq0ij6NK — Luke (@Boycey1105) February 28, 2017

The lady wanted to pay O’Donnell back but he replied, “I said, look, don’t worry about it. It’s only $44. You’ll be right. She’s a beautiful lovely old lady. She reminded me of my nan or grandma. I just could not walk away. That’s how my mum and dad brought me up.” Let that give you a good feeling for the weekend. Mashable

