Eagles: Who Fill the Void Left by Glenn Frey?

By: Steve Kostan

The musician to fill the Glenn Frey position in the Eagles will be… who?

There’s serious talk by that there will be a pair of festivals, one on each coast, that will feature The EAGLES and FLEETWOOD MAC as headliners. The fact that the management company, Azoff MSG entertainment is reportedly involved makes the whole concept seem more valid than wild speculation. Irv Azoff and company spearheaded that California folk meets county meets rock group of bands that enjoyed great success, especially in the 70’s and 80’s. Enough of the behind the scenes stuff…

WHO do YOU think The EAGLES should put into the Huge GLENN FREY gap created by his death last year? Should they do it or not?