Gym Will Use Marijuana In Their Fitness Programs [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Jim McAlpine is the creator of the first gym to use cannabis in their workout programs, “If you use it right, cannabis takes the things you love and lets you love them more. With fitness that can help get you into the zone, into eye-of-the-tiger mode.”

The gym is called Power Plant Fitness. They promote the use of cannabis helps a athlete focus and recover quickly. “We will be helping our members figure out how is best for them to ingest their cannabis.” McAlpine says he was inspired by the benefits he experienced using cannabis while skiing. More here.

