Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy to Perform at DTE this August

By: Jon Corrigan

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy are planning a backyard BBQ this summer, and you’re invited.

The pair of country comedians will kickoff their 2017 joint tour at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, August 25.

The Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat will perform as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11 at www.livenation.com. Lawn and reserved seating tickets will be available for purchase, along with Family 4-Pack ticketing options on select dates. A full list of on sale dates is listed below. Additional information on tickets and pricing is available at www.jeffandlarrybbq.com.

The initial tour dates for Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ are as follows, with more to be added:

08/25/17 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre – onsale: 3/11 +^

08/26/17 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center – on sale: 3/11 +^

09/02/17 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – on sale: 3/17 +

09/03/17 – Dallas, TX – TBA – on sale: 3/31 *+

09/15/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion – on sale: 3/17 +^

* Eddie Money

+ The Marshall Tucker Band

^ Foghat