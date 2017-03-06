New Trend Is Pizza Dipped In Milk

March 6, 2017 3:48 PM By Beau Daniels
Remember when pineapple pizza was a trend that many objected to? They thought it was disrespecting pizza. Now the new trend in dipping pizza in milk.

Mashable reports that the reaction on Twitter is not very positive, “If we’re on a date and you dip your pizza in milk I’m getting up from the table and walking away. I don’t need to be around that energy.”

There are some who actually like it, do you? Take the Beau Poll below.

Listen Live