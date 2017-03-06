New Trend Is Pizza Dipped In Milk

By: Beau Daniels

Remember when pineapple pizza was a trend that many objected to? They thought it was disrespecting pizza. Now the new trend in dipping pizza in milk.

Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF — zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017

Mashable reports that the reaction on Twitter is not very positive, “If we’re on a date and you dip your pizza in milk I’m getting up from the table and walking away. I don’t need to be around that energy.”

There are some who actually like it, do you? Take the Beau Poll below.



