Rod Stewart Apologizes for Tasteless Video

March 6, 2017 10:55 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Abu Dahbi, Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart received a ton of negative blowback for a video his wife posted online. And he has now apologized for it.

While in Abu Dhabi for a concert, the rock icon shot footage of a walk across sand dunes with friends, one of whom he gets to kneel on the ground — and then makes a cutting motion against the man’s throat.

Stwart issued a statement that reads: “From re-enacting The BeatlesAbbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Penny Lancaster posted the clip on her Instagram with the caption: “Rod Stewart (leader) band doing a ‘Beatles’ sand dune crossing.”

The tasteless video was posted online along with more mundane images of Rod and Penny vacationing in the desert kingdom. (London Sun)

