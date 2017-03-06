Temptations: Top All-Time R & B Group!

The Temptations are the number-one R&B/Hip-Hop act of all time.
Billboard magazine produced an updated list of the Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists, based on singles and album sales since 1958. Not surprisingly, recording legends whose careers reach back decades are well represented in the Top 10:
- The Temptations
- Aretha Franklin
- Stevie Wonder
- James Brown
- Michael Jackson
- Marvin Gaye
- The Isley Brothers
- Gladys Knight and the Pips
- R. Kelly
- Mary J. Blige
There are additional familiar names from 11 through 15: The O’Jays, Luther Vandross, Prince, Earth Wind & Fire and Whitney Houston.
Other radio-friendly artists with strong roots in the ’60s through the ’80s:
16. The Jacksons
17. Janet Jackson
22. Kool and the Gang
23. The Supremes
24. Chaka Khan
26. Al Green
27. The Four Tops
29. The Commodores
33. Diana Ross
34. Barry White
36. The Miracles
39. Teddy Pendergrass
40. Ray Charles
42. Smokey Robinson
43. Rick James
44. Isaac Hayes
45. The Impressions
46. The Spinners
49. Natalie Cole
50. The Whispers