Temptations: Top All-Time R & B Group!

The Temptations are the number-one R&B/Hip-Hop act of all time.

Billboard magazine produced an updated list of the Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists, based on singles and album sales since 1958. Not surprisingly, recording legends whose careers reach back decades are well represented in the Top 10:

The Temptations Aretha Franklin Stevie Wonder James Brown Michael Jackson Marvin Gaye The Isley Brothers Gladys Knight and the Pips R. Kelly Mary J. Blige

There are additional familiar names from 11 through 15: The O’Jays, Luther Vandross, Prince, Earth Wind & Fire and Whitney Houston.

Other radio-friendly artists with strong roots in the ’60s through the ’80s:

16. The Jacksons

17. Janet Jackson

22. Kool and the Gang

23. The Supremes

24. Chaka Khan

26. Al Green

27. The Four Tops

29. The Commodores

33. Diana Ross

34. Barry White

36. The Miracles

39. Teddy Pendergrass

40. Ray Charles

42. Smokey Robinson

43. Rick James

44. Isaac Hayes

45. The Impressions

46. The Spinners

49. Natalie Cole

50. The Whispers