By: Jon CorriganĀ

In the nine years since the death of her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, Casey Anthony has, for the most part, been a media hermit, living a life under the radar.

The much-maligned Florida resident knows many people still believe she killed Caylee, despite her acquittal in 2011. And now, in an interview with the Associated Press, Casey insists she does not know how her daughter passed away, adding, “I sleep pretty good at night.”