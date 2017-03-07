George Michael Cause of Death Revealed

By: Jon Corrigan

A coroner has revealed famed pop star George Michael died of natural causes.

“Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries,” the statement from Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire reads. “No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

The Wham! frontman passed away “peacefully at home” on Christmas at age 53.