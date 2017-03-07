The Amount Of Urine In Public Swimming Pools

March 7, 2017 4:40 PM By Beau Daniels
Urine in swimming pools

By: Beau Daniels

Results of a new study to determine how much urine is released in a pool probably interest’s all of us.

“We recommend that all pool users should rinse off excess personal care products in the provided showers before entering public pools. Additionally, we should all be considerate of others and make sure to exit the pool to use the restroom.” The reason for that statement is because results from pools studied for three weeks produced this stat. Twenty gallons of urine was discovered in one of the pools.

They used over 250 samples to generate the report. See more results here from Huffington Post.

