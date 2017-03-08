Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reportedly Call Off Divorce

March 8, 2017 11:08 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the mend, sources tell PEOPLE.

When the two actors, both 44, announced their separation in June 2015, it was assumed their relationship was over. And while they aren’t technically back together, they have decided to keep working on their marriage.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Sources close to the couple say the decision was joint effort: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Affleck and Garner have three children together: daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and a son Samuel, 5.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live