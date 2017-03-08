Bruce Springsteen’s Drummer Max Weinberg’s Son Plays In Slipknot.

By: Beau Daniels

I did not know that Bruce Springsteen’s drummer Max Weinberg has a son that plays in Slipknot. His name is Jay Weinberg and he actually covered for his dad as seen in the video. Max mentions in the UCR story how his son plays’ Bruce’s music better than he does, “The other night we got an audible for ‘Radio Nowhere’, I never play that without thinking of Jay everyone says that Jay just kicked my ass on that song, and played it so much better than I did. I stole a lot of the licks he used on that song.”

Jay is making his own noise with his skills in Slipknot, “Two years in a row he’s been named the best metal drummer out there. He’ll be 27 this year, and he’s just a killer drummer and a great kid. It’s so much fun for me to see him play. He’s a virtual artist.” Also dad likes Slipknot but is a little cautious about going to one of their shows, “They have very dedicated fans and their music is intense, and I like intense music.” Max pretty much says that his son was self taught, “I’ve seen him up close and I don’t know how he does it. I had nothing to to do with it, he taught himself.”

