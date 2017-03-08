Cruise Ship Drifts Very Close To Home

March 8, 2017
Cruise ships are a sight to behold and enjoy. Bill Todhunter did not enjoy seeing a cruise ship coming close to he home in Florida.

Mrs. Todhunter wasn’t amused either, “This thing is coming to the house and I was really worried. I was worried about my husband. I was worried about the dogs, and I was worried about the house.” I actually would enjoy the visual. Turns out the cruse ship company said there was no danger, “The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom.” UPI has more here.

