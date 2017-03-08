Detroit Kite Festival Needs Help Getting Off The Ground

March 8, 2017 7:44 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Belle Isle, Detroit Kite Festival, kites

Wouldn’t it be fun to fly a kite on Belle Isle? Imagine the great photos!

You can help make it happen.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Detroit Kite Festival have created a crowdfunding campaign to support the Detroit Kite Festival, scheduled to take place July 16, 2017 on Belle Isle.

If the campaign reaches its goal of $7,500 by Sunday, April 9, the project will receive a matching grant with funds from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

The money raised from the crowdfunding campaign will support events during the day of the Festival and several events supporting and leading up to the celebration. Local organizations will be offering free transportation to the Festival for 150 children from Detroit.

The Detroit Kite Festival is in partnership with the Belle Isle Conservancy, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wolverine Human Services, and Fresh Era Detroit.

Find the Crowdfunding site HERE.

 

Source: Daily Detroit

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live