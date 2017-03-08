Detroit Kite Festival Needs Help Getting Off The Ground

Wouldn’t it be fun to fly a kite on Belle Isle? Imagine the great photos!

You can help make it happen.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Detroit Kite Festival have created a crowdfunding campaign to support the Detroit Kite Festival, scheduled to take place July 16, 2017 on Belle Isle.

If the campaign reaches its goal of $7,500 by Sunday, April 9, the project will receive a matching grant with funds from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

The money raised from the crowdfunding campaign will support events during the day of the Festival and several events supporting and leading up to the celebration. Local organizations will be offering free transportation to the Festival for 150 children from Detroit.

The Detroit Kite Festival is in partnership with the Belle Isle Conservancy, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wolverine Human Services, and Fresh Era Detroit.

Source: Daily Detroit